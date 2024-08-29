Mpumalanga vehicle owners, private and companies in arrears with their vehicle licence disc fees will be able to make arrangements to settle their historical debt.
The community safety department has extended an invitation to owners in this predicament.
“Some of the vehicle owners referred to are those whose vehicles were in accidents and written off or old and no longer used, but they are still registered on the eNatis system. In terms of the law, these vehicle owners are liable for payments until such vehicles are deregistered,” spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.
“The non-deregistration leads to the accumulation of penalties due to outstanding fees. Members of the public [are urged] to deregister their vehicles once they are no longer in use. It is in this context that the department urges those with outstanding fees to come forward and make arrangements.”
Mmusi confirmed this also applied to vehicle owners who struggled to renew their discs in previous years.
If you're unable to pay the renewal fee, you incur “penalty fees and interest monthly”.
Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears
Image: Denis Droppa
This reflects on the system and the owner is unable to register a new licence disc or renew one for another vehicle.
“Once you sign an agreement that you'll pay [whatever] amount of money, they will unblock you so you're able to go into the system and register another vehicle. So it's better to come forward,” he said.
If motorists fail to keep up with their payment arrangement, the system will again block them and restrict them from renewing any licence discs.
The department's transport regulations chief director Sibandiso Nkuna urged motorists to deregister their vehicles if they've been written off or are no longer in use.
“We are aware some motorists or companies owe a lot of money and won’t be able to pay all of it at once. That is why, as a department, we have come up with a policy to allow motorists to apply for an arrangement to pay the money owed in instalments,” he said.
