The new T-Cross family kicks off with the entry-level Life model. Standard specification is generous and customers can look forward to bright LED headlamps and taillights, black roof rails, 16" Nottingham alloy wheels and electric folding mirrors with projection lighting.
The interior features a redesigned dashboard wrapped with a premium soft-touch covering. Choice nuggets of enhanced tech include an 8" Composition Colour Radio paired with an 8" Digital Cockpit with App Connect for a modern infotainment experience. There's also park distance control, cruise control and a convenient wireless charging pad.
Rolling on 17" Manila alloy wheels, the mid-tier T-Cross Style ups the ante with IQ Matrix LED headlamp clusters linked by an illuminated light strip and chrome roof rails. Inside you will find additional niceties in the form of a 10" Digital Cockpit Pro, two-zone Climatronic air conditioning system and a multifunction sensor for enhanced vehicle control.
Standard assistance systems consist of adaptive cruise control with stop/go functionality, cornering assist, lane assist, emergency assist and pedestrian monitoring.
The flagship T-Cross R-Line rules the roost with chunky 17" Valencia alloy wheels, a sporty R-Line body kit including a R-Line front scuff plate, roof spoiler and a rear light strip with animated “wiping” signal lights. The cabin is home to front comfort sports seats, stainless steel pedals and a drive mode selector to help you tailor your driving experience.
VW reveals pricing and specs for updated T-Cross range
The updated Volkswagen T-Cross line-up has arrived in Mzansi bringing with it refreshed exterior styling, an updated interior, new tech and a new model naming convention.
Similar to the revitalised Polo Vivo range that dropped last week, the new T-Cross sports a set of restyled front/rear bumpers and a new radiator grille designed to give it a sleeker and noticeably more modern appearance. The German carmaker has likewise fitted the SUV with re-fettled headlamp and tail light clusters.
The exterior paint palette is energised with three bold new colours: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.
All three T-Cross models are powered by the same 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 85kW and 200Nm of torque. This proven unit is paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG transmission sending drive to the front axle. Volkswagen claims it will propel the SUV from 0-100km/h in 10.2 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 193km/h.
Claimed fuel consumption on the combined cycle measures as low as 5.6l/100km.
Now available at Volkswagen dealerships, pricing for the new T-Cross range is:
