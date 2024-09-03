These were SA’s top selling cars in August

New vehicle sales took a dip last month, with the 43,588 units representing a 4.9% decrease compared to August 2023.
Passenger car sales rose 3.1% to 30,022 units but light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, brought the market down with a 21.5% fall to 10,709 units year on year, according to motor industry body Naamsa.
Mzansi’s two top sellers last month were bakkies, with the Toyota Hilux retaining its regular slot as the country’s favourite range. It sold 2,527 units with the rival Ford Ranger in second place on 2,312 sales.
The most popular passenger car was again the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Grand i10.
The new Toyota Starlet Cross, the SUV version of the Starlet hatch, got off to a running start in eighth place overall and the fifth most popular passenger car with 1,181 sales in August a month after its introduction.
Other notable performers last month included the facelifted Kia Sonet which moved into the top 20 with 750 units, nearly doubling its sales from the month before.
Chinese brands Chery and Haval continue to notch up strong sales with their competitively priced cars, the most popular being the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro in 10th place overall.
Industry experts believe an interest rate reduction is imminent, which could improve affordability and boost new vehicle sales in the coming months.
The new two-pot retirement system, which began this month, may also stimulate car sales if people take the opportunity to access their savings, said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN AUGUST 2024
- Toyota Hilux - 2,527
- Ford Ranger - 2,312
- VW Polo Vivo - 1,937
- Isuzu D-Max - 1,634
- Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,630
- Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,328
- Suzuki Swift - 1,190
- Toyota Starlet Cross - 1,181
- VW Polo - 1,149
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,072
- Nissan Magnite - 991
- Haval Jolion - 953
- Suzuki Ertiga - 892
- Toyota Starlet - 842
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 780
- Toyota Fortuner - 760
- Kia Sonet - 750
- Suzuki Fronx - 724
- Toyota Urban Cruiser - 669
- Renault Kiger - 620
- Suzuki Baleno - 604
- VW Polo sedan - 551
- Renault Kwid - 512
- Hyundai i20 - 484
- Nissan Navara - 468
- Toyota Hi-Ace - 451
- Toyota Vitz - 432
- Toyota Corolla Quest - 413
- VW Amarok - 346
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 345
