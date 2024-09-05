BMW Group South Africa has concluded production of the third-generation BMW X3 at its Rosslyn plant. On August 28, the last vehicle from this model series rolled off the production line, bringing the number of units produced to 403,114.
Management and employees marked the occasion with the last vehicle, a Carbon Black BMW X3 set to be delivered to a customer in Germany.
Starting in October 2024, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn will begin producing the fourth-generation BMW X3. This transition aims to ensure continued production at the facility and maintain employment for more than 20,000 people, including direct and indirect jobs across BMW Group South Africa and its supply chain.
Employees have recently undergone training as part of a programme to prepare for new tasks related to electromobility.
BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3
Image: Supplied
BMW Group South Africa has concluded production of the third-generation BMW X3 at its Rosslyn plant. On August 28, the last vehicle from this model series rolled off the production line, bringing the number of units produced to 403,114.
Management and employees marked the occasion with the last vehicle, a Carbon Black BMW X3 set to be delivered to a customer in Germany.
Starting in October 2024, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn will begin producing the fourth-generation BMW X3. This transition aims to ensure continued production at the facility and maintain employment for more than 20,000 people, including direct and indirect jobs across BMW Group South Africa and its supply chain.
Employees have recently undergone training as part of a programme to prepare for new tasks related to electromobility.
These were SA’s top selling cars in August
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos