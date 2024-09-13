A 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 once owned by Madonna is to be auctioned by UK auction house H&H Classics. The car, purchased by the singer in 2021 for her son Rocco Ritchie, will be sold at no reserve on October 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.
The vehicle has been regularly driven by Ritchie in London in recent years, while Madonna was photographed with the car earlier this year, with the images shared on social media.
Jaguar Mark X 4.2 purchased by Madonna going under the hammer
Image: Supplied
The Jaguar Mark X 4.2, introduced in the 1960s, was aimed at the US market and designed for luxury and performance, with features such as independent rear suspension and a top speed exceeding 190km/h. This particular car has undergone a repaint in Opalescent Maroon and comes with its original green logbook.
