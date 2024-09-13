Toyota is to launch a hotter GRMN version of its high-performance GR Corolla.
The car was spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany this week, an appropriate venue given that GRMN stands for “Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring”. GRMN denotes the top of the range cars developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports division, a step above the GR models known to South African drivers.
It isn’t known whether Gazoo Racing has squeezed extra performance out of the 1.6l petrol turbo three-cylinder engine, which produces 221kW and 370Nm in standard Corolla GR guise and is due for a torque upgrade to 400Nm in 2025.
What we know is that the Corolla GRMN will be a more track-focused and lighter car with several body panels made of carbon fibre, with the rear seats removed and a roll bar fitted. About 50kg will be shaved off the hatchback’s weight for a more intense driving experience.
Toyota to launch a hotter Corolla GRMN hatch
It will be a more track-focused and lighter car with several body panels made of carbon fibre
Image: Supplied
Toyota is to launch a hotter GRMN version of its high-performance GR Corolla.
The car was spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany this week, an appropriate venue given that GRMN stands for “Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring”. GRMN denotes the top of the range cars developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports division, a step above the GR models known to South African drivers.
It isn’t known whether Gazoo Racing has squeezed extra performance out of the 1.6l petrol turbo three-cylinder engine, which produces 221kW and 370Nm in standard Corolla GR guise and is due for a torque upgrade to 400Nm in 2025.
What we know is that the Corolla GRMN will be a more track-focused and lighter car with several body panels made of carbon fibre, with the rear seats removed and a roll bar fitted. About 50kg will be shaved off the hatchback’s weight for a more intense driving experience.
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the GWM Tank 500
The GR badge was introduced to South African hot-hatch fans with the launch of the GR Yaris in 2021, followed by the GR Corolla in 2023, and the two models are raced in the GR Cup series. Both cars feature a race-inspired all-wheel drive chassis and are powered by the 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine which is tweaked to produce more power and torque in the Corolla version.
The GR Corolla is available locally as the Core model priced at R849,400 and the Circuit version for R911,400.
Toyota has not confirmed whether the Corolla GRMN will be coming to South Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos