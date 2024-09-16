Team SA leads the standings by 41 points after day 1 of the 2024 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024.
The country is represented by Marthinus van Rooyen, JP Boer and Ruhan de Villiers from Vanderbijlpark, Pretoria and Langebaan respectively.
A total of 22 intercontinental teams consisting of 16 men and six women are navigating a 1,350km route with desert, towering sand dunes, rocky trails and dry river beds in a test of motorcycle skill and endurance.
To earn their place in the event, riders competed in rigorous national qualifying events in their respective countries, where the top three male riders and the top two female riders represented their country as part of a team.
The proceedings kicked off on Sunday with the Namibia welcome trial near the ruins of an abandoned copper mine in Ai Aiba for the two special challenges of the day. The first challenge was a timed event in which riders navigated a narrow, short trail through marked gates, sand, steps, drops and tight turns to arrive in Omaruru.
South Africa takes early lead at 2024 BMW GS Trophy
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
After the break the riders tackled the second Akrapovič Enduro Challenge special stage, with the trail leading participants to a dry riverbed where they navigated a timed course in deep sand. It soon became clear why it was called “the Akrapovič Enduro Challenge,” as the riders blasted through the sand, revving engines to their limit.
The 2024 GS Trophy also features the debut of the new BMW R 1300 GS Trophy competition bike developed exclusively for the event. It is equipped with a 1,300cc air/liquid-cooled boxer twin engine with 106kW and 145Nm, paired with specialised off-road accessories such as engine protection bars, adjustable levers and robust cross-spoke wheels.
“This was a nice first day. Nice gravel roads with sandy bits in between. I think the two challenges went well for us as a team and from what I can see it will get more challenging. Definitely the last section on our way here was the highlight of the day,” said De Villiers.
Image: Supplied
Day 1 overall standings
Male teams:
Female teams:
