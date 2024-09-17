GAC Motor on Tuesday announced its new Emkoo compact crossover SUV is available in South Africa.
Slotting in above the GS3 Emzoom launched in August, the Emkoo sports a similarly aggressive design language with dramatic front-end styling home to slim matrix LED headlamps and a distinctive radiator grille cut with 12 bars arranged in a “V” shape.
The rear is characterised by the Chinese carmaker's distinctive “lightsaber-inspired” LED taillights, arranged vertically in an “X” pattern, that feature 128 LED bulbs. Complementing the futuristic look is an edgy “Mecha-Style” roof spoiler and a defined air diffuser element that houses two chrome-licked exhaust tailpipe finishers.
Other neat touches include hidden electric door handles, a panoramic glass sunroof, protective black plastic wheel arch cladding and alloy wheels in two different sizes. The entry level Executive model gets 18-inch alloys while the flagship Executive Plus benefits from 19-inch rims. The latter also receives a pair of heated side mirrors and an induction electric tailgate.
New GAC Emkoo arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The cabins of both models come generously equipped with standard niceties: automatic air-conditioning with second row vents, a multifunction steering wheel with four-way adjustment, leatherette seat upholstery, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, four-way manually adjustable passenger seat and rain sensing windscreen wipers. There is also a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inductive charging, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless start, USB ports (Type A/Type C), rear parking sensors and a surround view camera system.
Opt for the range-topping Emkoo Executive Plus and you'll unlock an extra raft of luxuries including driver seat position memory, a four-way electrically adjustable passenger seat, heated/ventilated front seats, dynamic interior ambient lighting and a head-up display.
The list of driver assistance features is equally impressive. Standard on both Emkoo models is adaptive cruise control with cruise assist, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, road sign recognition, traffic jam assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning. In keeping with its flagship status the Emkoo Executive Plus builds on the specification with blind spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert with rear collision warning, a self-park function and hill-start hold control.
Safety is well taken care of on both models thanks to the presence of front, side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX seat tethers, front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, tyre pressure monitoring, hill descent control and an electronic stability programme.
Image: Supplied
The Emkoo rides on the firm's MegaStar chassis that uses McPherson independent suspension up front and an independent multi-link set-up at the rear. Power is provided by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 130kW and 270Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Though no performance data is given, GAC Motor claims the unit will sip 6.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
The new GAC Motor Emkoo Executive will set you back R599,000 with the flagship Executive Plus model coming in at R659,000. As with the GS3 Emzoom, this includes a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
