New Mahindra XUV 3XO ready to tame SA: pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Mahindra on Thursday introduced its new XUV 3X0 to the South African market. Hot on the heels of the Hyundai Exter that made its Mzansi debut earlier in the week, this compact A-segment SUV is similarly looking to poach monthly sales from the likes of the Suzuki Ignis and Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Starlet Cross.
Built in India and endowed with a generous 201mm of ground clearance, the front of the XUV 3X0 features a distinctive radiator grille and headlamp design incorporating a stylish piano black finish. Protective black plastic cladding shrouds the SUV's wheel arches and rocker panels, the former of which house wheels up to 17" in diameter depending on the model derivative selected. Standout features at the rear include a roof spoiler and tail light clusters bridged by an infinity LED light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.
Image: Supplied
Four model grades are on offer, starting with the entry-level XUV 3X0 MX2. Rolling on 16" wheels with plastic covers it comes standard with an array of features including six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX seat tethers, keyless entry, front/rear electric windows, smart steering modes, two USB ports (A front and C rear), rear air vents, rear parking sensors and a 9" touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers.
Next in line is the MX3 that gets added extras such as a single pane sunroof, cruise control and a large 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Building on this model is the AX5 that ups the ante with the addition of 16" diamond cut alloy wheels, a 10.25" digital instrument cluster, online navigation, dual-zone climate control, rear view camera, push-button start, leather multifunction steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers, roof rails, rear armrest and six loudspeakers for an enhanced listening experience on longer road trips.
There's also the option of the slightly more luxurious AX5 L model that gains level 2 advanced driver assistance systems such as a 360º surround view camera system, an automatic dimming rear view mirror and blind spot monitoring. It also features an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a cooled glove box to keep your snacks in.
Image: Supplied
Building on the generous specification of the AX5 L, the flagship AX7 L comes bundled with more standard niceties. Customers can look forward to a large glass panoramic sunroof; 17" diamond cut alloys, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, leatherette door and dashboard trim, leatherette seat upholstery, 65W USB-C fast charging, front LED fog lights, front park assist and a cooled glove compartment with ambient lighting.
All models are powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 82kW and 200Nm of torque. While MX2, MX3 and AX5 models can be meshed to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, AX5 L and AX7 L derivatives are only available with the latter. The auto gearbox offers three preset drive modes: Zip, Zap and Zoom.
The XUV 3X0 measures 3,990mm in length, 1,821mm in width and 1,647mm in height: a set of dimensions that give it a similar footprint to that of the Indian carmaker's XUV300. The chassis is equipped with independent MacPherson strut suspension up front and a more rudimentary twist beam semi-independent arrangement at the rear. Mahindra has also fitted multi-tuned valve concentric damper technology for a smoother ride and better handling. Three steering modes (Comfort, Normal and Sport) are on offer in all models.
Customers can visit their nearest Mahindra dealer from September 20 to test drive and order their new XUV 3XO. Deliveries will start in the first week of October.
Pricing:
XUV 3XO MX2 manual: R254,999
XUV 3XO MX2 auto: R274,999
XUV 3XO MX3 manual: R274,999
XUV 3XO MX3 auto: R294,999
XUV 3XO AX5 manual: R319,999
XUV 3XO AX5 auto: R344,999
XUV 3XO AX5L auto: R374,999
XUV 3XO AX7L auto: R404,999
Pricing includes a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/55,000km service plan. AX models benefit from a longer five-year/100,000km service plan.
