Cape Town to reduce MyCiTi bus fares due to diesel price decrease

The City of Cape Town says MyCiTi commuters can look forward to lower bus fares from October as diesel prices have decreased for three consecutive months.
MMC for urban mobility Rob Quintas said MyCiTi fares are adjusted annually on July 1, after the city’s annual budget process that takes into account the latest cost projections for providing services for the year ahead.
“The diesel price has decreased over the past few months, which means the operating costs of providing the MyCiTi bus service have also decreased over this time,” said Quintas.
“As a result, the cost savings are transferred to our MyCiTi commuters. We welcome this fare reduction during these harsh economic times as every cent counts.”
The updated fares below:
Image: MyCiTi Bus via Twitter
Image: Supplied
Peak fares apply to journeys starting on weekdays from 6.45am to 8am and from 4.15pm to 5.30pm. Off-peak (Saver) fares apply to all other times, including all day at weekends and on public holidays. A new MyConnect card will remain R40 and passengers will not be expected to pay any penalties when they do not tap in and out correctly.
“‘The MyCiTi fares make provision for changes during the financial year based on significant changes to the cost of diesel. This helps protect passengers from paying too much if the cost of diesel is reduced and protects the city from ongoing losses if the cost of diesel continues to increase significantly,” said Quintas.
