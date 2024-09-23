Standard safety features come in the form of keyless entry, front and front-side airbags, driver and passenger seatbelt reminders, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD, hill start assist, hill descent control cruise control, ISOFIX seat tethers, rear parking sensors and a 360º view camera.
Plumb for the flagship X70 Plus Deluxe and you will gain added extras such as welcome projector lights in the side mirrors, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, heated side mirrors, a panoramic glass sunroof with shade net, illuminated door sills and six loudspeakers (Momentum models have four). Additional safety features include side curtain airbags, blind spot detection, lane change assist, door open warning alarm and rear cross traffic alert. For enhanced night driving Jetour has fitted an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
New Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus arrive in Mzansi: pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Chery's Jetour brand has launched its first two vehicles into the South African market.
First up is the Dashing; a mid-size SUV delivering dynamic styling with a comprehensively equipped interior. Two variants are on offer, starting with the entry level Momentum that rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and features automatic LED headlamps and daytime running lights, electrically adjustable side mirrors, LED taillamp clusters and an electric tailgate.
Inside the cabin you will discover standard niceties including black synthetic leather seats with red stitching, a leather multifunction steering wheel with four-way adjustment, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a front armrest with cooling and heating functionality, automatic climate control with rear air vents, 40W inductive charging tray and four USB ports. A 10.25" digital instrument cluster is complemented by a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system that pairs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Standard safety features come in the form of keyless entry, front and front-side airbags, driver and passenger seatbelt reminders, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD, hill start assist, hill descent control cruise control, ISOFIX seat tethers, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
Upgrade to the flagship Dashing Deluxe and you will benefit from extra goodies such as welcome projector lights in the side mirrors, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, panoramic glass sunroof with shade net, driver and passenger sun visor with mirror and illumination, six loudspeakers (Momentum models make do with four) and eight-hue ambient lighting.
There are also enhanced safety systems in the form of side curtain airbags, blind spot detection, lane change assist, door open warning alarm and rear cross traffic alert. A 360° panoramic view camera allows for easier manoeuvring in urban settings.
Both Dashing derivatives are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 115kW and 230Nm of torque. Meshed to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, Jetour claims it sips 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle. Top speed is a claimed 180km/h. Two preset drive modes are on offer, with drivers able to toggle between Sport and Eco.
Image: Supplied
Jetour X70 Plus
Slotting in above the five-seater Dashing is the seven-seater X70 Plus. Riding on 19" alloy wheels, it makes a strong visual statement with a commanding front radiator grille flanked by automatic LED headlamps and daytime running lights. The rear of the SUV features a roof spoiler, LED taillamp clusters and a black diffuser housing a pair of double exhaust tailpipes. For easier loading and unloading, Jetour has fitted a handy electronic tailgate.
The entry-level X70 Plus Momentum comes standard with black synthetic leather seats with red stitching, multifunction leather steering wheel with four-way adjustment, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, second row seat back adjustment (25º to 41°), foldable and removable third row rear seats, a front armrest with cooling and heating functionality, automatic climate control with rear air vents, 50W inductive charging tray, four USB ports and blue ambient lighting. A 10.25" digital instrument cluster sits next to a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system that pairs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Standard safety features come in the form of keyless entry, front and front-side airbags, driver and passenger seatbelt reminders, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD, hill start assist, hill descent control cruise control, ISOFIX seat tethers, rear parking sensors and a 360º view camera.
Plumb for the flagship X70 Plus Deluxe and you will gain added extras such as welcome projector lights in the side mirrors, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, heated side mirrors, a panoramic glass sunroof with shade net, illuminated door sills and six loudspeakers (Momentum models have four). Additional safety features include side curtain airbags, blind spot detection, lane change assist, door open warning alarm and rear cross traffic alert. For enhanced night driving Jetour has fitted an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The X70 Plus is powered by the firm's 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 115kW and 230Nm of torque. Meshed to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, Jetour claims it sips 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle. Top speed is a claimed 180km/h. Two preset drive modes are on offer, with drivers able to switch between Sport and Eco.
Pricing for the new Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus is as follows:
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan, with an additional 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.
