The Black Edition benefits from a Black styling plus package with black side mirrors, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, door armrests in leatherette, comfort key and comfort package. The latter unlocks electronically adjustable heated front seats with four-way lumbar support and an electric tailgate. A sports package is also included as standard and bolts on 19" alloys, a black interior headlining, sports front seats and flat-bottomed steering wheel. Finishing things off is a storage and luggage compartment package.
The Audi Q3 35 TDI Urban Edition retails for R832,270 and the Q3 Sportback 35 TDI R857,870. The Q3 35 TDI Black Edition is listed at R908,450, with the Q3 Sportback coming in at R934,050. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback range gets a diesel boost
Image: Supplied
Audi is expanding its local Q3 and Q3 Sportback line-up with the addition of a new 35 TDI engine.
Meshed to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox sending drive to the front axle, this 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor puts out 110kW and 340Nm. Performance is sprightly with Audi claiming 0-100km/h in 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 207m/h. Fuel economy is a strong point; expect a combined fuel consumption figure of about 4.9l/100km.
The 35 TDI engine will be sold exclusively in one of two trim lines. Positioned between Advanced and S line derivatives, the stylish Urban Edition comes standard with 18" alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an electric tailgate. The interior benefits from standout features such as Audi parking aid plus, keyless entry/start and a reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
The Black Edition benefits from a Black styling plus package with black side mirrors, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, door armrests in leatherette, comfort key and comfort package. The latter unlocks electronically adjustable heated front seats with four-way lumbar support and an electric tailgate. A sports package is also included as standard and bolts on 19" alloys, a black interior headlining, sports front seats and flat-bottomed steering wheel. Finishing things off is a storage and luggage compartment package.
The Audi Q3 35 TDI Urban Edition retails for R832,270 and the Q3 Sportback 35 TDI R857,870. The Q3 35 TDI Black Edition is listed at R908,450, with the Q3 Sportback coming in at R934,050. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos