Pricing for the updated Fiat 500 range as follows:
- 500 Base: R308,900
- 500 Style: R349,900
- 500 Style Cabriolet: R379,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty.
Refreshed Fiat 500 range arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The local Fiat 500 range has been given an overhaul with new model grades and a revised powertrain.
Gone is the 62kW/145Nm 0.9l two-cylinder turbocharged TwinAir motor and in steps the carmaker's comparatively prehistoric 1.2l four-cylinder FIRE engine making 51kW and 102Nm. Good move. You see, as much as the TwinAir impressed us on test we always worried about its long-term reliability and running costs. The well-proven and arguable under-stressed 1.2l FIRE, on the other hand, will keep turning reliably into the next decade with minimal issues so long as you honour the stipulated service intervals.
While you could still specify a five-speed manual gearbox in three of the four outgoing Fiat 500 models (Cult, Connect and Sport — not Dolcevita), the new Base, Style and Style Cabriolet derivatives are available exclusively with a five-speed MTA transmission — an automated manual that in our experience has always been a bit of a clunky cog-swapper.
Performance-wise, all of the three new variants will zip their way from 0-100km/h in a claimed 12.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 160km/h. Fiat claims a combined cycle fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km, while CO2 emissions weigh in as low as 118g/100km.
Image: Supplied
