Interior changes are equally mild, with the familiar environment adopting new horizontal centre air vents and an analogue instrument cluster sporting a new layout and refreshed graphics.
Fitted as standard on all new Swift models are six airbags, hill hold control, ABS with emergency brake support and electronic stability control. Customers can also look forward to ISOFIX anchor points, digital air-conditioning, front/rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, central locking and rear parking sensors.
The Swift GL+ model builds on the generous specifications with additions such as a 7" infotainment system, reverse camera and multifunction steering wheel.
Opt for the flagship GLX derivative and you will get a 9" infotainment system, automatic climate control, leather steering wheel, cruise control, automatic LED projector headlamps (the GL and GL+ make do with halogen units) with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, automatically folding mirrors and keyless entry with push-button start.
New Suzuki Swift local pricing and specs announced
Image: Supplied
Suzuki Auto South Africa on Friday revealed local pricing for its new Swift line-up.
First shown at a global reveal in March, the fourth generation Swift is a visual evolution of the outgoing model, with new headlamp clusters flanking a smaller and noticeably more sleek radiator grille with a sporty piano black finish.
The Japanese carmaker has also bolted on a restyled bumper and a more defined bonnet with shut-lines blending seamlessly into the shoulder line.
Image: Supplied
Other key design highlights include the return of conventional rear door handles (the previous model had its integrated into the C-pillar), redesigned (read smaller) LED tail light clusters and a rear bumper beset with a faux air diffuser insert.
It's not a radical aesthetic makeover, but with the current generation Swift selling in droves, you can see why Suzuki has been hesitant to muck around with what seems to be a winning formula.
While entry level GL models ride on 14" steel wheels with plastic covers, the mid-tier GL+ is equipped with 15" alloys. The latter are diamond cut on the top-spec GLX.
Image: Supplied
Interior changes are equally mild, with the familiar environment adopting new horizontal centre air vents and an analogue instrument cluster sporting a new layout and refreshed graphics.
Fitted as standard on all new Swift models are six airbags, hill hold control, ABS with emergency brake support and electronic stability control. Customers can also look forward to ISOFIX anchor points, digital air-conditioning, front/rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, central locking and rear parking sensors.
The Swift GL+ model builds on the generous specifications with additions such as a 7" infotainment system, reverse camera and multifunction steering wheel.
Opt for the flagship GLX derivative and you will get a 9" infotainment system, automatic climate control, leather steering wheel, cruise control, automatic LED projector headlamps (the GL and GL+ make do with halogen units) with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, automatically folding mirrors and keyless entry with push-button start.
Image: Supplied
All three Swift models employ the firm's new “Z12E” 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine featuring a multipoint fuel injection system and four valves per cylinder.
Making 60kW at 5,700rpm and 112Nm at 4,300rpm, it can be meshed to a five-speed manual or CVT transmission (GL+ and GLX only). The former features a fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start system as standard, while the latter offers paddle shifts on the GLX model.
Pricing for the new Suzuki Swift range is as follows:
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos