Motoring

CLEAN CARS

Eastern Cape gets multibillion-rand solar EV charging investment

R11.4bn project will form part of a national off-grid charging solution

Premium
09 October 2024
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Cape-based company Zero Carbon Charge says it is investing R11.4bn in the rollout of solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Eastern Cape, starting in the first quarter of 2025...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

What to expect from Mozambique's election | REUTERS
Hyundai Venue Cargo