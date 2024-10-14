As with the SUV, the interior of the Q6 Sportback e-tron boasts a new wraparound dashboard and free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display with a curved design and OLED technology. It consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display. The latter runs a new Android Automotive operating system and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Available as an option is a 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display with Active Privacy Mode, which Audi say prevents it from distracting the driver. This allows the front passenger to stream video content while on the move.
Customers can also look forward to sustainable fabric upholstery materials, a new Audi phone box system with 15W inductive charging, four USB-C sockets, Audi Assistant voice control, over-the-air software updates, an 830W Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system with 20 speakers and access to Audi's somewhat controversial functions on demand — a host of downloadable services/features available for purchase of subscription.
As with the Audi Q6 SUV e-tron, the new Q6 Sportback e-tron is under consideration for local introduction in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025. Watch this space for more information.
Sleek new Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron breaks cover
Audi on Monday unveiled its new Q6 Sportback e-tron. A sleeker version of the Q6 SUV e-tron announced earlier in 2024, it features distinctive fastback styling with a sloping roofline said to echo that of the German carmaker's first-generation Audi TT Coupé.
Redrawn from A-pillar to tailgate tip, the roof of the Q6 Sportback e-tron measures 37mm lower than the one doing duty on its SUV sibling. As to be expected, this makeover has affected the vehicle's practicality somewhat with the Sportback slightly down on overall boot space (511l vs 526l). We imagine rear headroom would no doubt be affected too.
The entry-level Q6 Sportback e-tron is powered by an 83kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on the rear axle. With 185kW on tap, Audi says it will romp its way from standstill to 100km/h in 7.0 seconds. Maximum driving range is pegged at 545km.
Equipped with a larger 100kWh battery pack, the Q6 Sportback e-tron performance benefits from increased power (225kW) and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.6 seconds. Audi says it can drive as far as 656km on a charge — the longest range of any current e-tron product.
Next in line is the 285kW Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro, which manages 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and 636km. The most powerful version, the SQ6 Sportback e-tron boasts a system output of 360kW courtesy its two electric motors on the front and rear axle. With launch control activated it will hurtle from standstill to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds.
All Q6 Sportback e-tron models are limited to 210km/h. The SQ6 tops out at 230km/h.
High-voltage battery thermal management and an 800V electrical system make for a snappy charging performance. The Q6 Sportback e-tron performance needs 10 minutes at a fast-charging station to charge a range of up to 265km at a maximum charging power of 270kW under ideal conditions. It takes the battery 22 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%.
Chassis wise, the Q6 Sportback e-tron comes standard with Audi's new frequency selective damping. This system is designed to automatically reduce damping forces, particularly at high frequencies, across rough road surfaces while maintaining high damping forces at low frequencies, such as those that occur when changing lanes or cornering. An adaptive air suspension is available as an option and offers an even wider spread between comfort and sporty handling. It also allows for adjustable ride height.
