Charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest drawbacks for consumers, with 55% of respondents describing it as the top disadvantage of an NEV. Electrified cars also tend to be more expensive, with 46% of survey respondents citing the initial higher cost of purchase as the second biggest disadvantage of NEVs.
However, progress is being made and charging stations are popping up across the country at an increasing pace. For individuals still hesitant to make the leap, hybrids and PHEVs are excellent bridging technologies, providing many of the EV benefits with the safety net of a combustion engine and lower price tags.
Unsurprisingly, this is reflected in the used car sales statistics. Year-on-year, hybrid car sales increased by 88% in 2024, highlighting the strong interest in fuel-efficient vehicles. EV sales enjoyed equally strong growth, albeit off a low base, with sales increasing by 78% over the same period. As more manufacturers introduce EVs to the market (particularly affordable priced models), it is expected that these numbers will continue to increase.
This is underscored by the future purchasing intentions of consumers; 74% of survey respondents are looking at purchasing a hybrid as their next vehicle, while 57% are open to the idea of owning a BEV in the coming years. Remarkably, 52% of those surveyed said they hope to make their purchase in the next 36 months.
Fuel efficiency remains a priority for prospective NEV owners, with 60% of respondents citing it as the main advantage. Additionally, 56% of respondents highlighted the importance of lower or zero carbon emissions and 51% pointed to reduced air pollution as motivating factors. Respondents who have owned an NEV ranked improved fuel efficiency (69%), cheaper running costs (48%) and zero carbon emissions (40%) as the top advantages of NEVs, which is significantly different from the overall survey responses.
What South Africans really think about New Energy Vehicles
Image: REUTERS
Electrified vehicles (EVs) remain a rare sight on South African roads. Still, an increasing number of consumers are interested in battery-electric vehicles, traditional hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), according to the 2024 AutoTrader New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Report.
It’s not hard to see why. Lower running costs, superior refinement and the environmental benefits are all drawcards. Despite this, 94% of survey respondents said they have not owned an NEV. Among those who have previously owned an NEV (6%), 73% said they have owned hybrids, while 21% had owned EVs. Six percent of these respondents have owned hybrid and EVs.
“The automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace, with hybrids and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) becoming increasingly popular in South Africa. Like all new technologies and industry shifts, the road to electrification isn’t without obstructions but growing sales and consumer interest proves the segment is on the rise,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.
Electrification is relatively new to the South African motoring landscape, which means tech-savvy youths and early adopters are more likely to purchase or want to purchase an EV, as opposed to more traditional car buyers. That being said, challenges and concerns are plaguing would-be EV owners in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
Charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest drawbacks for consumers, with 55% of respondents describing it as the top disadvantage of an NEV. Electrified cars also tend to be more expensive, with 46% of survey respondents citing the initial higher cost of purchase as the second biggest disadvantage of NEVs.
However, progress is being made and charging stations are popping up across the country at an increasing pace. For individuals still hesitant to make the leap, hybrids and PHEVs are excellent bridging technologies, providing many of the EV benefits with the safety net of a combustion engine and lower price tags.
Unsurprisingly, this is reflected in the used car sales statistics. Year-on-year, hybrid car sales increased by 88% in 2024, highlighting the strong interest in fuel-efficient vehicles. EV sales enjoyed equally strong growth, albeit off a low base, with sales increasing by 78% over the same period. As more manufacturers introduce EVs to the market (particularly affordable priced models), it is expected that these numbers will continue to increase.
This is underscored by the future purchasing intentions of consumers; 74% of survey respondents are looking at purchasing a hybrid as their next vehicle, while 57% are open to the idea of owning a BEV in the coming years. Remarkably, 52% of those surveyed said they hope to make their purchase in the next 36 months.
Fuel efficiency remains a priority for prospective NEV owners, with 60% of respondents citing it as the main advantage. Additionally, 56% of respondents highlighted the importance of lower or zero carbon emissions and 51% pointed to reduced air pollution as motivating factors. Respondents who have owned an NEV ranked improved fuel efficiency (69%), cheaper running costs (48%) and zero carbon emissions (40%) as the top advantages of NEVs, which is significantly different from the overall survey responses.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
However, while improved fuel efficiency remains a major drawcard, expectations about fuel efficiency are high, with 54% of respondents indicating they would only consider purchasing a hybrid if it consumed less than 4l/100km. While not all hybrids, particularly larger models with bigger engines, can meet this benchmark, they still outperform their non-hybrid counterparts in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction.
To that end, consumers are happy to purchase an EV or hybrid, provided it can charge in less than four hours, be it plugged into a public charger or at home. When plugged into a fast charger, the expected time falls to less than an hour, according to 64% of respondents. When it comes to hybrids, 61% of respondents consider 1-4 hours to be an acceptable charging time.
It’s worth noting several modern EVs offer rapid charging times when plugged into a DC fast charger. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, for example, can replenish its battery pack from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes.
Just more than a decade ago, South Africans could choose from just two BEVs and a handful of hybrids. Things have changed considerably, with consumers now able to select from myriad NEV models. This, coupled with growing interest and increasing sales figures, bodes well for the future of the EV in South Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos