'My rock, my heartbeat': Vivian Reddy expresses his love for his wife Sorisha Naidoo on her birthday

25 October 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, businessman Vivian Reddy.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Billionaire Vivian Reddy expressed his love for his reality-show star wife Sorisha Naidoo on her birthday.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 in a lavish ceremony. Earlier this year they celebrated their wedding anniversary. This week Sorisha turned 48 and Reddy shared birthday wishes to her on his social media page.

“Happy birthday to my amazing, beautiful wife @sorishanaidoo! My rock, my inspiration, my heartbeat and my best friend,” he said.

“Your warmth, kindness and captivating spirit light up our lives. You have a unique way of connecting with everyone and it’s no wonder people adore you.

“May this special day be filled with all the love and joy you bring to others. Here’s to celebrating you today and always and to our never-ending journey of love and togetherness. LYHFL #SorishaNaidoo #HappyBirthday #MyLove.”

Meanwhile, TV actress Leleti Khumalo celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Skhuthazo Khanyile. The Sarafina star posted: “Today is our anniversary. Woke up to this wonderful message from my husband: 'No 12 is a bad number, isn't [it]? It still feels like yesterday when I met you on that Boeing 737. You looked exceptionally beautiful that day in red linen pants and shirt.'”

