New Audi Q7 local pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The refreshed Audi Q7 range has arrived in South Africa with updated styling and tech.
Up front you will notice this flagship SUV sports a revised 'Singleframe' radiator grille with an octagon design and vertical inlays. This standout feature is flanked by a fresh pair of high-intensity Matrix LED headlights. HD Matrix LED headlamps with the Audi laser light are also available for those seeking an even safer night-driving experience. The latter also allow owners to easily select one of four digital daytime running light signatures.
Audi has also updated the vehicle's rear light clusters, which customers can now specify with the carmaker's optional OLED (organic light emitting diode) technology. Tick this box and you're able to pick between four unique light patterns to light up the night. These units also incorporate a proximity sensor: when vehicles approaching from behind come within two metres of the stationary Q7, the OLED segments automatically illuminate.
Image: Supplied
Other tweaks include restyled tailpipes, a choice of three new exterior paints (Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue or Chili Red) and five new wheel designs, with sizes ranging from 20 inches to 22 inches.
In the updated Q8 range, the Q7 cabin has been spruced up with a choice of nine inlays, including fine grain ash natural silver, matt carbon twill and aluminium linear silver grey. Audi has also upgraded the equipment offering, with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, rear-view camera, high-beam assist and a convenience key included as standard.
An upgraded infotainment system allows customers to download and use third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, while the latest Audi virtual cockpit displays a lane-change warning, other road users (trucks, cars and motorcycles) distance warning, intersection assist and real-time traffic light information (where available) in HD quality.
Image: Supplied
Only one power unit is on offer with the new Audi Q7. Bolted to a 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol engine good for 250kW and 500Nm, the Q7 55 TFSI will zip from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h. In January 2025 the flagship SQ7 will debut with a more potent 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill, making 373kW and 770Nm of torque. It'll romp from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h.
Both models are paired to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, quattro permanent four-wheel drive and Audi's latest 48V mild hybrid system for enhanced fuel consumption.
On the chassis front, the new Audi Q7 is equipped with electronically controlled adaptive air suspension with continuously adaptive damping; the SQ7 benefiting from a sportier slightly set-up. All-wheel steering is standard on the SQ7 and optional on the Q7 55 TFSI.
Pricing for the updated Audi Q7 model line-up:
The SQ7’s pricing will be revealed closer to its launch date early next year.
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km comprehensive service and maintenance plan.
