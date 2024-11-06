Outside, the R-Style benefits from a more flamboyant body-kit, replete with an aggressive rear diffuser, skirting and a rear spoiler, rolling on 18" wheels. While the GS3 Emzoom invokes the look of a hot hatchback, we recommend tempering expectations.
Yes, it has an exhaust system with a loud setting, which produces a growly sort of tone, but the humble 1.5l musters a 0-100km/h of eight seconds — claimed. Which is not unreasonable, to be fair, but the problem is the lag exhibited.
On take-off, there is a noticeable delay when the accelerator is depressed and the quoted 130kW/270Nm steps into action. The seven-speed dual-clutch works fine, but the engine has a strained feel under full throttle. Our average fuel economy was 8l/100km.
Size-wise, the GS3 is a compact crossover in the truest sense, with a 4,446mm length, height of 1,600mm and width of 1,850mm. Boot space is nothing spectacular, at 341l, housing a 17" space-saver spare wheel.
The R-Style model sets you back a smidgen under R550,000 (R549,900), while the entry-level Comfort is R469,900. Between those is the Executive for R499,900.
That includes a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.
It has spunky looks and a playful persona going for it, but prospective buyers would really have to be committed to being unique in their peer circles to seriously consider the GAC over more accomplished rivals with deeper roots and larger dealership networks.
REVIEW | GAC GS3 Emzoom aims to coax left-field shoppers
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
The South African new car arena continues to receive in influx of Chinese contenders.
More variety will always be a good thing for consumers. It remains to be seen, however, how the market will manage to support an increasing number of brands and whether there will be casualties who struggle to sustain the volumes needed for longevity.
Marques such as Great Wall Motors, its Haval division as well as rival firm Chery are well established in the country, with operations dating to the previous decade. The head start has given them an advantage but that has seemingly not deterred new kids on the block, such as GAC.
If you are a close follower of the publication, you would have read our launch drive on the brand's first model, the GS3 Emzoom, followed by the larger Emkoo. You would also know that GAC has 20 dealers locally, with distribution handled by Portuguese concern Salvador Caetano, which has various operations across the continent as well as a Toyota assembly plant in Portugal.
It seems the GAC approach is to pander to a more individualistic type of buyer: one who wants to stand out from the crowd, not just where legacy mainstream brands are concerned but also in the established Chinese set. Lest we forget, there are consumers who go to great lengths to make a statement.
Image: Supplied
If you fit into that category, a product such as the GS3 Emzoom could be for you. We spent a week with the model, which afforded closer scrutiny of its highlights and deficiencies.
Styling-wise, there is no disputing the Emzoom turns heads. With its arrangement of sharp angles and pleats, there is no confusing the compact GAC with anything else.
The manufacturer referenced cars such as the Toyota Corolla Cross and Nissan Qashqai as direct rivals. Those are formidable nemeses, but at least the GS3 has unique aesthetics, as a starting point, to perhaps prompt would-be buyers to go out and research this angular crossover.
Inside it evinces a respectable level of quality with regards to finishes and overall fit, but scratching beyond the superficial, there were elements that were less desirable. That includes the visible welds on the top of the door frames, plus switchgear that lacked the tactility and solidity experienced in the Japanese competition.
The 10.5" infotainment screen has a crisp look but operation and user-friendliness errs on the finicky side. Among the quirks is a dial that looks as if it should be a volume knob but it actually controls the fan speed. Still, buyers who enjoy a sense of flair will be delighted, especially if they take the R-Style flagship, with its two-tone upholstery and panoramic roof.
Image: Supplied
Outside, the R-Style benefits from a more flamboyant body-kit, replete with an aggressive rear diffuser, skirting and a rear spoiler, rolling on 18" wheels. While the GS3 Emzoom invokes the look of a hot hatchback, we recommend tempering expectations.
Yes, it has an exhaust system with a loud setting, which produces a growly sort of tone, but the humble 1.5l musters a 0-100km/h of eight seconds — claimed. Which is not unreasonable, to be fair, but the problem is the lag exhibited.
On take-off, there is a noticeable delay when the accelerator is depressed and the quoted 130kW/270Nm steps into action. The seven-speed dual-clutch works fine, but the engine has a strained feel under full throttle. Our average fuel economy was 8l/100km.
Size-wise, the GS3 is a compact crossover in the truest sense, with a 4,446mm length, height of 1,600mm and width of 1,850mm. Boot space is nothing spectacular, at 341l, housing a 17" space-saver spare wheel.
The R-Style model sets you back a smidgen under R550,000 (R549,900), while the entry-level Comfort is R469,900. Between those is the Executive for R499,900.
That includes a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.
It has spunky looks and a playful persona going for it, but prospective buyers would really have to be committed to being unique in their peer circles to seriously consider the GAC over more accomplished rivals with deeper roots and larger dealership networks.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos