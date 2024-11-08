Audi South Africa confirmed part of the auction proceeds will go to supporting the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, an NPO focused on improving access to STEM education for youth in South African township schools and rural areas. This contribution aims to support the centre’s work in helping students pursue careers in science and technology.
“Our support for Kutlwanong aligns perfectly with Audi’s commitment to progress,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa. “By investing in the next generation of inventors, scientists and engineers, we ensure the legacy of innovation continues.”
“This extraordinary donation by Audi South Africa means so much,” said Tumelo Mabitsela, CEO of Kutlwanong. “The funds we’ve received will go towards supporting our work to assist students to pursue STEM careers. This will ensure South African youth participate in, and are equipped for, the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
Only Audi RS6 Avant GT in South Africa auctioned for R4.5m
Image: Supplied
Audi South Africa sold its only RS6 Avant GT during an auction in Cape Town on November 7. The car, No 74 of a global production of 660 units, was purchased for R4.5m after a hotly contested bidding process.
Built to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport, the Audi RS6 Avant GT features a particularly striking exterior livery referencing the 90 Quattro IMSA-GTO of the late 1980s. Other standout features include 22" gloss white alloy wheels, aggressive side skirts, exterior mirror caps in glossy carbon and a front end that borrows much from the RS 6 GTO.
Power is provided by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine pushing out 463kW and 850Nm worth of torque: figures good for 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 305km/h. Meshed to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission featuring optimised software for faster shift times, power is sent to all four paws via the carmaker's Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. A locking centre differential is fitted as standard and offers a pleasing amount of rear-axle bias (up to 85%) when the Dynamic driving mode is selected. Likewise, the Quattro sport rear differential is capable of seamlessly distributing power between the rear wheels for a more engaging experience behind the wheel.
Image: Supplied
