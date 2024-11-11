Tyla’s triple win: Best Afrobeats, R&B, African Act at MTV EMAs

South African megastar Tyla was a triple winner, taking home Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England.
The event marked the 30th anniversary of the EMAs, and a celebrated return after last year’s EMAs, originally hosted in Paris, France, was cancelled due to the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
All eyes were on Tyla, who stunned in a Roberto Cavalli vintage dress in turquoise zebra print and a thigh-high slit trimmed with matching fur.
Her stylists Lee Trigg and Katie Qian paired the gown with gladiator-style knee-high stiletto sandals by Paris Texas and elegant silver jewellery.
The dress paid homage to the late singer Aaliyah, who wore the same version of the iconic dress in golden yellow at the 2000 MTV VMAs, where she won Best Female Music Video of the Year.
When on stage to accept the Best R&B award, Johannesburg-born Tyla paid tribute to the late star, who died in 2021 in a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of 22, which is Tyla’s age.
“I know it’s hard to categorise my music. I literally mix so many different genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence in my music, specially Aaliyah,” said Tyla.
“She’s one of my idols, so the fact that I’m winning this in her dress, like oh my God, but thank you guys so much and I’m going to go now,” said Tyla, her voice breaking with emotion.
She performed Water followed by Push 2 Start from her self-titled deluxe album.
When accepting her Best Afrobeats award, she brought a family member up on stage.
“If you guys don’t know (her), this is my sister, Sydney (Seethal),” Tyla said to cheers from the audience.
“Oh my gosh, guys – I can’t believe it. Literally, all the nominees, they are insane, they literally have taken Afrobeats so far. I’m so honoured to be winning this award.
“I want to thank my team. I want to thank my family, the Tygers, for voting for me. Thank you to God, obviously. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music.”
The Water singer turned to her sister, who said: “Girl, I’m proud of you!”
The “Princess of Popiano” also won Best African Act, beating fellow South Africans Tito M & Yuppe (Tshwala Bam) and Durban-born amapiano music producer and DJ DBN Gogo (Mandisa Radebe), who were nominated in the same category.
Tyla’s fourth nomination was in the category of Best New Act, but the award was given to Benson Boone.
The EMAs awarded Taylor Swift with Best Artist, Best Live, Best Video for Fortnight featuring Post Malone and Best U.S. Act.
Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for Espresso, and Ariana Grande won Best Pop.
All three international artists could not attend due to schedule conflicts.
The evening paid an emotional tribute to former One Direction vocalist Liam Payne, who died almost a month ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Host Rita Ora led the dedication: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world.”
