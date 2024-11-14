Dynamic ambient lighting is available as an option, while the vehicle's dashboard, beltlines and soft-top stowage lid are upholstered in black artificial leather as standard. Adding contrast is a chrome trim that runs around the entire passenger compartment.
Though the standard front sport seats are wrapped in tasteful Artico/Microcut man-made leather, customers are able to tick the box on optional leather upholstery treated with a special coating designed to reflect infrared rays and remain up to 12ºC cooler in direct sunlight. Meanwhile, the integrated headrests have been designed to discreetly accommodate two loudspeakers when customers specify the optional Burmester surround-sound system.
On the powertrain front, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the CLE Cabriolet is available with a choice of two 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engines, both of which benefit from 48-volt mild hybridisation. The CLE 200 Cabriolet offers 150kW and 320Nm of torque, figures strong enough to propel it from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 236km/h.
Available exclusively with the carmaker's 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the CLE 300 Cabriolet offers a slightly more piquant 190kW and 400Nm of torque. As such the 0-100km/h sprint drops to a snappier 6.6 seconds, while maximum speed rises to 250km/h.
No matter which you pick, both CLE Cabriolet models come standard with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. Manual shifts are possible via paddles on the steering wheel.
New Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet offers topless driving thrills
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has arrived in South Africa in time for summer.
Based on the CLE Coupé, the Cabriolet features the same forward-leaning “shark nose” merging a low-slung bonnet and flat LED headlights to a three-dimensional radiator grille. The latter flaunts a single louvre finished in gloss black with chrome trim and a central star. Behind it resides a three-dimensional chrome mesh with a Mercedes-Benz pattern.
Other standout features include a pleasingly short front overhang, strongly inclined A-pillar, plumped-up shoulders and large wheels ranging from 18- to 20-inches in diameter.
Of course the pièce de résistance here is the CLE Cabriolet's acoustic soft top that can be opened or closed in 20 seconds travelling at speeds of up to 60km/h. Sporting a multi-layer fabric construction, it is thermally insulated and is available in black, red or grey.
Mercedes-Benz has also reinforced the entire body shell structure and added a roll bar.
Image: Supplied
In order to make the top-down driving experience more enjoyable throughout the year, Mercedes has equipped all CLE Cabriolet models with its Aircap electric wind deflector system, consisting of two extendable elements, that reduces turbulence more efficiently. This unique system is complemented by Airscarf, which directs warm air around the necks and throats of front-seat occupants — even when driving in unfavourable wind conditions.
Boot space is generous for a drop-top, Mercedes-Benz claiming the CLE Cabriolet boasts 385l of storage with the fabric roof up and 295l when it's stowed. If required, this is extendable using the folding rear seat backrests that feature a convenient 60:40 split.
As is the case with the CLE Coupé, the CLE Cabriolet features an interior almost identical to the one in the C-Class sedan. This means customers are treated to the same free-standing 12.3" digital instrument display and centrally-mounted 11.9" touchscreen. The latter — used to command the latest third-generation MBUX infotainment system — can be electrically tilted from 15º to 40º to prevent distracting glare when the soft top is down.
Image: Supplied
Though the CLE Cabriolet is built on the same MRA chassis as the C-Class sedan, it benefits from a more driver-focused set-up that rides 15mm closer to the ground. Customers can further sharpen their car’s reflexes by speccing the optional sports suspension, which bolts in a set of stiffer springs and amplitude-selective dampers.
Further fettling is available in the form of Mercedes-Benz's optional Dynamic Body Control suspension with continuously adjustable damping on the front and rear axles as well as rear-axle steering. The active chassis controls the damping characteristics in conjunction with the engine, transmission and steering properties for each wheel individually to better suit the driving situation, speed and road surface conditions.
The new Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 Cabriolet is priced at R1,515,350, the CLE 300 Cabriolet 4Matic at R1,573,651. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service/maintenance plan.
• Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet media launch on November 15. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
