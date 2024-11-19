New Mitsubishi Triton local pricing and specs

The new sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton made its South African debut on Tuesday.

First unveiled to the world's media back in July 2023, this hotly anticipated Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger/Isuzu D-Max/Volkswagen Amarok rival comes out swinging with an aggressive visage incorporating the Japanese brand’s trademark “Dynamic Shield” grille.

Reworked to exude extra menace, it incorporates a new three-dimensional design and is flanked by flared wheel arches and three-light headlamps. Directly above the latter reside L-shaped LED daytime running lights Mitsubishi says resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk.

Follow the Triton’s shoulder line rearward and you’ll discover a pair of T-shaped light clusters either side of the tailgate, which drops down to reveal a lower and easier-to-load cargo bed. Mitsubishi has also refined the shape of the cabin and added a roof spoiler to improve aerodynamics, as well as installing larger, more durable door handles and wider side steps, said to provide improved water drainage. Two new exterior colours are on offer (Yamabuki Orange Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic), in addition to the carmaker's familiar White Diamond, Solid White, Graphite Grey Metallic and Impulse Blue Metallic.