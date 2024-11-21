Aimed at motorists who balance city life with outdoor escapes, the Xtreme — available as a 4x2 or 4x4 — is one of three special editions and is distinguished by a black grille, wheel arch and side door mouldings, side window deflectors, roof rails, light covers, a rubberised load bin and black 17" wheels fitted with high-profile Dunlop AT5 tyres.
The Triton Athlete special edition — also sold in 4x2 and 4x4 guises — is aimed at urban trendsetters and has a silver grille badge, rear sports bar, rubberised load bin and black 17" wheels shod with Dunlop AT5 tyres.
The third special edition is the off-road-focused Triton Edition 46 which comes with 4x4 only, a nudge bar, under bumper tow bar, black canopy, roof rack, kitchen with table, a rubberised load bin and 18" Dunlop tyres. Customers have the option of fitting a Raw Suspension kit which adds an additional 40mm of ground clearance.
The GL workhorse versions of the Triton are powered by a 2.4l turbo diesel with outputs of 81kW and 200Nm and have fewer features.
Powering the rest of the line up is a more powerful 2.4l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 135kW and 430Nm, a 2kW improvement over the outgoing Triton. Transmission choices are six-speed manual or six-speed auto depending on model, with 4x2 and 4x4 guises available.
The automatic Xtreme 4x4 I drove was a relatively punchy performer that cruised easily and got off the line without significant turbo lag — and was quite refined — though it lacked the outright grunt of turbo diesel rivals such as the Hilux, Amarok and Ranger which offer up to 154kW and 500Nm.
Mitsubishi will address this in a year’s time when the Triton line up will be bolstered by a high-powered biturbo diesel flagship packing 150kW and 470Nm. A 4x2 GLX model will also join the range in the third quarter of 2025.
FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi has launched its new Triton in South Africa as the sixth generation of a one-tonne bakkie first introduced locally as the Colt.
With 11 single and double cab models, it is the largest bakkie line-up yet offered by Mitsubishi Motors SA, which hopes to better compete against market favourites Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max in sales.
Imported from Thailand, the new Triton boasts more space, an improved chassis and a more plush interior, with a commanding road presence. The bakkie has a rugged, hi-tech look with a three-dimensional grille and daytime running lights Mitsubishi says resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk.
Step inside and you’re greeted by a cabin that has an improved look and feel compared with the outgoing Triton, combining soft-touch surfaces with decorative stitching in the 4x4 Xtreme model I drove at the launch in Johannesburg this week.
The tablet-like infotainment screen is small by modern standards but mounted high on the dashboard for easy reach and has large icons. It has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality and there are charging ports as well as a wireless smartphone charger.
The dashboard isn’t as heavily digitised as some competitors and retains more user-friendly physical controls for oft-used functions such as climate control and audio volume.
The Triton Xtreme has stylish leather upholstery and the driver’s seat is electrically adjustable (the front passenger’s is manual), while the cabin has grown in size and offers comfortable space for four adults.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Triton has a 60% more rigid ladder-frame chassis and the rear leaf spring suspension has been redesigned to reduce weight and ensure better ride quality. The double cab felt solid during my drive, with no judder or flex experienced on a rippled gravel section. With no load in the back the ride is on the firm side, especially on rough roads.
The launch drive included an off-road section which the Triton Xtreme 4x4 easily tackled with its Super Select 4WD-II system that includes high and low range, a rear diff lock, hill descent control and seven modes for varying surface conditions including mud and rocks. Switching between 2H and 4H can be done while driving at speeds of up to 100km/h.
The new Triton has improved workhorse capability with a larger load bin, a 1-tonne load capacity and a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity. Higher-specced Tritons have driving assist features such as active yaw control and trailer stability assist.
Mitsubishi has an industry leading in-warranty claim rate of 0.0035%, which is testament to the brand’s build quality and reliability, says Jeffrey Allison, marketing GM at Mitsubishi Motors SA. The new Triton is sold with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
PRICES
Single-cab:
Double-cab:
