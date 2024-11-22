How much the new Mercedes-AMG G63 will set you back in SA

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 super SUV has arrived in South Africa at a price of R4,630,600.
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-AMG G63 super SUV has arrived in South Africa at a price of R4,630,600.
It is the high-performance version of the iconic G-Wagen range that for 45 years has provided off-road enthusiasts with the means to tackle extreme wilderness adventures and more recently became a celebrity status symbol.
The electric G580 and diesel G450d models will arrive early in 2025 with pricing to be confirmed closer to their arrival.
For 2024, the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems. The advanced safety and assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition, while the parking package also comes with a 360º overhead camera. The luxurious cabin gets an updated MBUX 12.3" infotainment system and media displays with touch control.
An exterior facelift includes a new radiator grille with four instead of the previous three horizontal louvres and front bumpers with a new “squircle” look. New A-pillar cladding and a spoiler lip on the roof edge improve aerodynamics and reduce wind noise when cruising.
The square-styled SUV continues to ride on a ladder-frame chassis with a rigid rear axle and independent front suspension, and an off-road arsenal that includes four-wheel drive and three mechanical differential locks. A new Offroad Cockpit with a “transparent bonnet” allows the driver to see what is under the front end of the car.
Image: Supplied
The range-topping G63 has a twin-turbo 4l V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. With 430kW of power and 850Nm of torque, the big SUV blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds and runs to a 220km/h top speed.
It rides on adaptive suspension with active roll stabilisation system for better on- and off-road performance.
In G450d diesel guise the vehicle is powered by a six-cylinder 3l turbo diesel delivering 270kW and 750Nm, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds and a 210km/h top speed.
The G580 is the first electric G-Class and is recognisable by its unique gloss black “radiator” grille with four horizontal louvres and air curtains in the rear wheel-arch flares.
A 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack housed in a special water/dirt resistant casing powers four individually controlled motors located at each wheel. It has a total system output of 432kW and 1,164Nm with a claimed 4.7 second 0-100km/h time, a limited 180km/h top speed and a claimed driving range of 473km. When plugged into a DC fast-charging system, the vehicle can be juiced up from 10% to 80% in about 32 minutes.
The G580 is designed to have the same off-road prowess as its combustion-engine stablemates and adds a feature called G-Turn, which effectively allows the G580 to turn on the spot when parked on loose surfaces.
