“We are thrilled to be officially opening our first off-grid charging station, which marks a significant milestone in SA’s transition to EVs and a carbon-free future. This has been a three-year journey, highlighting our commitment to making our off-grid network a reality as we believe it will benefit South Africans in many ways,” said Joubert Roux, executive chair of Charge.
The Wolmaransstad charging facility, along with the network of 120 charging stations planned, will create an income stream for landowners on which the facilities are built. Landowners, including Jan Holliday on whose farm the first charging station is built, will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicles charging on their land.
“The project created work opportunities for local community members during the construction phase, with the charging station employing local staff permanently for its operational management. Local farmers will benefit from supplying the farm stall with their fresh produce,” said Feliti.
Volvo Cars SA provided vehicles for the official opening to demonstrate how the charging station works and for their support for driving green mobility and off-grid charging.
“As we plan the rollout of more EV charging stations across the country, we will continue to work closely with government and partners to help SA meet its carbon emissions reduction targets,” said Roux.
South Africa's first solar EV charging station opens in North West
Wolmaransstad premises offer six off-grid DC fast charging and two AC points
Image: Supplied
South Africa’s first off-grid, renewable energy-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station has opened in Wolmaransstad in the North West.
It forms part of a national network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities planned for rollout at 150km intervals on national highways in 2025.
The new charging station on the N12 at Farm Palmiet was officially opened in a ceremony attended by deputy minister of electricity Samantha Graham-Maré, North West MEC for economic development, environment conservation & tourism Bitsa Lenkopane and Maquassi Hills local municipality mayor Mzwandile Feliti.
The off-grid station boasts up to six DC fast-charging points for EVs, and two AC charging points for plug-in hybrid vehicles. The DC fast-chargers with hardware provided by Chinese technology partners Greencore Energy Solutions and Magic Power is claimed to charge an electric vehicle in about 25 minutes.
Cape-based Charge, the company behind the initiative, has developed an app for Android and iOS for transactions at its EV charging stations. Motorists will also be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and a bite to eat at the farm stall at the station.
Image: Supplied
“We are thrilled to be officially opening our first off-grid charging station, which marks a significant milestone in SA’s transition to EVs and a carbon-free future. This has been a three-year journey, highlighting our commitment to making our off-grid network a reality as we believe it will benefit South Africans in many ways,” said Joubert Roux, executive chair of Charge.
The Wolmaransstad charging facility, along with the network of 120 charging stations planned, will create an income stream for landowners on which the facilities are built. Landowners, including Jan Holliday on whose farm the first charging station is built, will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicles charging on their land.
“The project created work opportunities for local community members during the construction phase, with the charging station employing local staff permanently for its operational management. Local farmers will benefit from supplying the farm stall with their fresh produce,” said Feliti.
Volvo Cars SA provided vehicles for the official opening to demonstrate how the charging station works and for their support for driving green mobility and off-grid charging.
“As we plan the rollout of more EV charging stations across the country, we will continue to work closely with government and partners to help SA meet its carbon emissions reduction targets,” said Roux.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos