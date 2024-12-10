Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300

By Ignition TV - 10 December 2024

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300
SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his two accused appear in court