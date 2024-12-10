Key safety features that contributed to the Vivo's four-star rating include dual front airbags, seat belt recognition with audible warnings and optional front side airbags (standard in Style and GT derivatives). The best-selling hatch also supports ISOFIX child seat mounting systems and meets requirements for various child seat types.
Manufactured at Volkswagen's Kariega Plant in South Africa, the Vivo has been a market leader since its introduction in 2010, with more than 500,000 units sold in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Designed specifically for African markets, the vehicle combines local development expertise with compliance to international safety standards.
WATCH | VW Polo Vivo scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating
The popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo has been awarded a four-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), an independent organisation that evaluates vehicle safety standards worldwide.
In Global NCAP's 2024 assessment, the Vivo achieved a four-star rating for adult occupant protection and a three-star rating for child occupant protection. This positions the Vivo as one of the strongest safety contenders in the entry-level hatchback market.
