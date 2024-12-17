Join the Buyer's Guide team as they embark on a quest to find the ultimate family vehicle. They also look at bakkies within a R120,000 budget and we examine a Hyundai Getz with excessive fuel consumption
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they embark on a quest to find the ultimate family vehicle. They also look at bakkies within a R120,000 budget and we examine a Hyundai Getz with excessive fuel consumption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos