What would you do if you found a generous year-end bonus in your bank account?
While some might spend the cash visiting an exotic holiday destination, you might fancy picking up an entry-level sports car or hot hatch. And why not? Quick and sporty without being intimidating, they're the perfect gateway to performance car ownership.
“Year-end bonuses often inspire consumers to make aspirational purchases and entry-level performance cars are popular,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“Vehicles such as the Abarth 500 and Polo GTI offer a balance of fun and practicality, while options such as the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota 86 cater to those seeking a purer, more engaging driving experience. These models represent a sweet spot for enthusiasts looking to enter the performance car segment without compromising on affordability or usability.”
Small hot hatches
Based on the Fiat 500, the Abarth 500 is an angry hot hatch that produces up to 132kW (in 595 guise seen above), courtesy of its turbocharged 1.4l engine. While that might not sound like much, the vehicle weighs little more than a ton, making it sprightly in a straight line and a joy through corners. It’s a charming piece of Italian machinery, but that charm comes at a price, with an average used car price of R383,242. These models typically have an average mileage of 36,103km and a registration age of four years.
Fun used sports cars and hot hatches to spend your bonus on
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Those wanting something more refined and practical will gravitate towards the Polo GTI. South Africa has seen three generations of the small hot hatch, with the Mk5 — introduced in 2010 — taking over from the drab Mk4 Polo GTI. The latest model, however, is the most desirable. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0l engine delivering 147kW and 320Nm of torque. While not as agile as the Abarth, the GTI offers a more balanced mix of fun and everyday usability. The average used car price for the Polo GTI is R381,781, with an average mileage of 70,024km and a registration age of five years.
Also consider: Suzuki Swift Sport, Ford Fiesta ST
Image: Waldo Swiegers
A sporty roadster or coupé
If you’re after something designed to be a sports car from the outset, the Mazda MX-5 is hard to beat. Widely considered to be one of the purest driving experiences money can buy, the fourth-generation (ND) model continues the tradition with a naturally aspirated 2.0l engine that produces 118kW and 200Nm of torque. It’s not the most potent roadster, but sharp handling and precise steering make it a standout option. Highly sought after, the MX-5 commands an average price of R378,793 on the used car market, with an average mileage and age of 39,362km and eight years, respectively.
Image: Supplied
For those who prefer a coupe, there’s the Toyota 86. Though it lacks the MX-5’s convertible top, it matches the roadster when it comes to putting a smile on a driver’s face. With precise steering, a poised chassis and a classic rear-wheel drive set-up, the 86 prioritises driver engagement over power. The 2.0l flat-four motor in the first-generation model delivers up to 147kW, sufficient for a small sports car. Average used car prices for the 86 are R389,963, with an average mileage of 79,833km and a registration year of eight years.
Also consider: Subaru BRZ, Abarth 124 Spider
