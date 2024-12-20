These were South Africa's most popular used cars in November

In November 2024, the used car market demonstrated resilience despite a slight drop in sales, according to the latest AutoTrader data.

A total of 32,158 used cars were sold during the month, reflecting an 8% decline from October and a modest 0.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The top 10 best-selling used vehicles remained largely unchanged from October, with the BMW 3 Series exiting the list to make way for the Isuzu D-Max bakkie. Volkswagen continued its dominance, with the Polo and Polo Vivo securing the top spots as the most popular passenger vehicles.

The combined value of used cars sold in November amounted to R13.04 billion, reflecting a -7.43% drop from October’s total of R14.09 billion. The average price of used vehicles sold in November 2024 was R405,713.

It is no surprise that Toyota, Ford, and Volkswagen occupy the top three spots in terms of brand ranking. The Japanese automaker remains in first place, selling 5,401 units. Ford and Volkswagen follow at 4,649 and 3,628 vehicles, respectively.