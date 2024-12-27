Sixth generation (2017 to present): Built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) architecture, this version offered advanced connectivity and safety systems, with further updates in 2021 to incorporate features typically found in higher-end vehicles.
VW gearing up to celebrate 50 years of the Polo
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Polo in 2025.
Since its launch in 1975, Wolfburg's much-loved compact car has sold more than 20-million units across six generations, making it one of the most successful models in its segment.
Image: Supplied
The Polo debuted as part of the German carmaker's effort to expand its product line-up in the 1970s, following the release of the Passat in 1973 and the Golf in 1974. Positioned as a smaller, more accessible alternative to the Golf, the Polo offered front-wheel drive and a compact design that resonated with drivers seeking both affordability and practicality.
The original Polo, based on the Audi 50, entered production in Wolfsburg in 1975. Its lightweight build and economical engines set it apart, appealing to a broad audience. Over the decades, the model has consistently introduced advancements in technology, safety, and efficiency. Each generation of the Polo has brought significant updates:
Image: Supplied
Second generation (1981 to 1994): Enhanced interior space, improved comfort and modernised engines. In 1987, the limited special series Polo Coupé GT G40 saw the debut of the scroll-type supercharger, which provided more power and extra driver enjoyment.
Image: Supplied
Third generation (1994 to 2001): Introduced safety features like airbags, making it one of the first in its class to do so. In 1998, the Polo was available for the first time as a GTI.
Image: Supplied
Fourth generation (2001 to 2009): Expanded size and added features such as power steering, ABS and front and side airbags as standard.
Image: Supplied
Fifth generation (2009 to 2017): Integrated digital technologies, including infotainment and driver assistance systems. It also gained recognition in motorsport, with the Polo R WRC securing four consecutive World Rally Championship titles starting in 2013.
Image: Supplied
Sixth generation (2017 to present): Built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) architecture, this version offered advanced connectivity and safety systems, with further updates in 2021 to incorporate features typically found in higher-end vehicles.
From its origins as a small, efficient vehicle to its current iteration featuring cutting-edge connectivity and driver-assistance technology, the Polo has evolved to meet changing demands while maintaining its core attributes of practicality and accessibility. As Volkswagen celebrates its half-century milestone, the Polo remains a significant part of the brand's storied history and continues to adapt to the needs of modern drivers.
It's also a car intrinsically linked to South Africa, with Volkswagen's Kariega plant pushing them off the production line since 2002. The 518,378m² facility currently builds the Polo Vivo (based on Polo Mk5), Polo Mk6 and is the sole manufacturer of the Polo GTI.
Volkswagen Classic is accompanying the Polo in its anniversary year and will be presenting historic models from its collection in the coming months. The Bremen Classic Motorshow will kick things off from January 31 to February 2 2025. Two early examples can be seen here: an Oceanic Blue Polo L from 1975 and a hill climb Polo from 1977.
