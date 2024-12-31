These are South Africa’s most powerful bakkies

If you want to lug garden rubble and dice against hot hatches, the second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor sits at the top of the bakkie totem pole in terms of performance.
But the Raptor isn’t the only pickup with some feisty firepower under the bonnet, and the past couple of years have seen the introduction of several potent pickups in South Africa.
We’ve assembled a list of Mzansi’s 10 most powerful double-cab bakkies, which sees a mix of petrol, diesel and hybrid options.
Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0T V6, 292kW and 583Nm — R1,226,700
With such burly outputs from its 3.0l petrol turbo V6 engine, the blue oval bakkie is essentially a sports car with a load bay, complete with a hearty roar.
Compared to regular Ranger bakkies, the Raptor’s chassis is reinforced and the suspension has more travel to handle punishing off-road conditions.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
GWM P500 2.0T HEV 4x4, 255kW and 648Nm — R999,900
In 2024 the new GWM P500 2.0T HEV petrol-electric hybrid became the country’s second most-powerful double cab. The P500 was launched as the new flagship range from Chinese manufacturer GWM, slotting above the P-Series which has been around for a few years, and the hybrid P500’s 2.0l petrol turbo engine and electric motor combine to generate a punchy 255kW and 648Nm — that torque figure outgunning even the Raptor’s.
Image: Supplied
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster 3.0T, 210kW/450Nm — R1,717,000
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster 3.0TD, 183kW and 550Nm — R1,717,000
The Quartermaster is the double-cab bakkie version of the rugged Grenadier SUV, and is 305mm longer. The British-built vehicle is available in a choice of two BMW six-cylinder engines, with the 3.0 turbo petrol offering more power and the 3.0 turbo diesel producing more torque.
After being off the market for a number of months due to a component shortage, production of the Quartermaster will resume in January 2025.
Image: Denis Droppa
Jeep Gladiator 3.6 Rubicon double cab, 209kW and 347Nm — R1,364,900
Based on the iconic Wrangler SUV, the Gladiator is a double cab with removable roof and doors, making it the only convertible bakkie available in South Africa. The American pickup is also the only normally aspirated bakkie in our top 10 list, using good old cubic capacity to produce the goods.
Image: Supplied
VW Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Style 4Motion, 184kW and 600Nm — R1,067,900
Ford Ranger 3.0 TD V6 double cab Wildtrak 4WD, 184kW and 600Nm — R1,057,200
The VW Amarok and Ford Ranger are both locally built at Ford’s Silverton factory and share the same 3.0l V6 Tdi Ford engine. There are several models powered by this smooth and lusty V6 and we’ve listed the cheapest derivatives.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab 4x4 GR-Sport, 165kW and 550Nm — R999,900
The most powerful version of South Africa's best-selling bakkie has been newly revamped with improved off-road ability and bolder styling. It is more trail focused with a wider stance, enhanced off-road suspension and a 20mm increase in ground clearance. It is the latest update to the eighth-generation Hilux which has been with us since 2016.
Image: Supplied
LDV T60 2.0 D Bi-Turbo double cab Max Pro 4x4, 160kW and 500Nm — R670,000
Another new Chinese player in the high-powered bakkie segment is LDV, which launched its T60 range of double cab bakkies in two engine guises. The more powerful of the two is a 2.0 Bi-Turbo diesel four-cylinder unit.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo XLT, 154kW and 500Nm — R767,600
VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDI double cab Life 4Motion, 154kW and 500Nm — R886,900
The Amarok/Ranger collaboration also sees the two bakkies sharing a 2.0l biturbo four-cylinder diesel engine. There are several derivatives in each range using this punchy and frugal unit, and as before we’ve listed the cheapest versions. The Amarok is only available with all-wheel drive while the Ranger offers 4x2 and 4x4 models.
