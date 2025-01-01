From researchers teaching a robot to use a jetpack, to a six-legged robot “guide dog” that uses AI to help visually-impaired people, these are some of the robots that made headlines in 2024.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Robots that made headlines in 2024
From researchers teaching a robot to use a jetpack, to a six-legged robot “guide dog” that uses AI to help visually-impaired people, these are some of the robots that made headlines in 2024.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos