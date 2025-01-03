Toyota reportedly plans a mini Fortuner

Toyota is planning a mini Fortuner model, according to reports in Indian media.
The compact SUV to be built in India will reportedly be styled with the butch presence of its larger stablemate in a more urban-friendly size. Toyota already has an extensive SUV range including the Rav4, Corolla Cross, Urban Cruiser and Starlet Cross, but the newcomer would compete against rugged SUVs such as the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Suzuki Jimny five door.
Toyota has not made an official announcement but it is believed the car will be about 4,400mm long which would make it about the same size as the Corolla Cross and considerably smaller than the 4,795mm Fortuner.
According to ecai.co.in, the mini Fortuner will offer a blend of ruggedness, comfort and affordability and is expected to be built on a monocoque platform instead of a body-on-frame chassis like its full-size, seven-seater counterpart. This would make it lighter and more agile while still offering a generous ground clearance for off-road capability.
Insiders suggest the mini Fortuner would be offered with the same 1.5l naturally aspirated Suzuki petrol engine that powers the Toyota Urban Cruiser, but more exclusive models may get the 1.8l petrol-electric powertrain from the Corolla Cross. It is speculated that transmission choices would be manual and automatic, with two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.
According to carlelo.com, the new mini Fortuner is likely to be produced at Toyota's new Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant in India from 2027.
Pricing is unknown but the car would slot below the Fortuner which starts at R679,100. The Fortuner, based on the Hilux bakkie, has been South Africa’s best selling medium-size SUV for many years.
