ROAD TEST
REVIEW | The diesel GWM P500 bakkie starts slow but finishes strongly
There are some niggles but the P500 is a Chinese double cab with admirable luxury and fuel consumption
At the media launch of the new P500 luxury bakkie range in August, only the petrol-electric hybrid model was available to drive as GWM wanted to draw attention to it being South Africa's second most powerful pickup after the Ford Ranger Raptor V6...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.