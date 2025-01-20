Toyota Land Cruiser 200
Used SUVs and bakkies that pack a towing punch
South Africa’s breathtaking terrains and adventurous culture often demand a vehicle capable of towing caravans, jet skis or boats. While the current crop of new bakkies and SUVs can be costly, the used market presents more affordable alternatives.
AutoTrader’s listing data reveals several options for overlanding and outdoor enthusiasts.
“South Africans' passion for the outdoors is deeply ingrained in our culture, driving demand for rugged and versatile vehicles. However, the rising costs of new SUVs and bakkies have made affordability a top priority for many buyers,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“The used car market has become a treasure trove for those seeking versatile vehicles that balance performance, comfort and cost-effectiveness, especially for towing and overlanding excursions.”
Toyota Land Cruiser 200
Ford Everest
The second-generation Ford Everest remains a strong contender in the used car market. It offers excellent value at an average price of R398,759, a mileage of 115,437km and an average registration age of seven years. Throughout its production run, the Everest featured a range of turbodiesel engines, from the 2.2l four-cylinder to the robust 3.2l five-cylinder. After its facelift, the line-up expanded to include an efficient 2.0l turbodiesel, delivering an impressive 157kW and 500Nm of torque.
The 2.0l biturbo Ford Everest stands out with a braked towing capacity of 3,100kg and an unbraked capacity of 700kg. While it may not match the Land Cruiser 200 in outright towing capability, the Everest compensates with superior fuel efficiency and a broader range of engine options. It's important to note that towing capacity varies with specific engine choices, but all Everest models are well-equipped to handle heavy loads. The ten-speed automatic transmission paired with the later 2.0l four-cylinder engines ensures smooth shifts and delivers strong overtaking power, even when towing a trailer.
Also consider: Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Volkswagen Amarok
For those seeking greater versatility in an adventure or leisure vehicle, a rugged bakkie like the Volkswagen Amarok offers a compelling alternative to SUVs such as the LC200 and Everest. Renowned as one of the most refined double cabs on the market, the Amarok is available with a 3.0l turbodiesel V6. Depending on the state of tune, this engine delivers up to 190kW and 580Nm of torque while maintaining an efficient 9.5l/100km.
Like its SUV counterparts, the Amarok excels at towing and is rated for a braked towing capacity of 3,000kg and an unbraked capacity of 750kg. Additionally, it boasts a load bed capacity of 850kg. However, while the Amarok offers the added utility of a bakkie, it accommodates only five occupants compared to the seven-passenger capacity of the LC200 and Everest, making it a trade-off between versatility and passenger space.
Also consider: Isuzu D-Max, Toyota Hilux
