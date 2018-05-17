Crocheter’s handiwork and heart a true blessing

East Londoner Sonja Schoeman has turned her passion for crocheting into a means of helping others by selling her crocheted garments to help fund various outreach programmes, as well as her own weekly feeding scheme.

After visiting the Havencare Centre in Egoli Township, Buffalo Flats last year, Schoeman was moved to become a dedicated volunteer.

“I joined Mynie Landman on one of the centre’s feeding schemes. More than 250 kids from the Egoli Township were fed that day and I realised how great the need is,” she said.

From purchasing food to collecting second-hand items, Schoeman continues to aid the centre.

“Whenever we need help, she is always ready and willing.

“She has been a real blessing for us,” said Havencare Centre board member Landman.

Schoeman’s knack for the art of crochet has also afforded her the opportunity to start her own feeding scheme in Milner Estate, where 11 needy children and two pensioners are fed by her every Saturday.

“It’s not huge, but it’s what I can afford right now.

“I hope I’ll be able to help many more people one day,” she said.

The Helping Hands, Giving Hearts Facebook group was also started by Schoeman, as a means of collecting food, second-hand items and basic necessities.

“I’ve always believed that you receive blessings so you can give them to those who really need it, and that is what Helping Hands, Giving Hearts is all about,” She said.

Through the group, Schoeman has found family and friends who have donated food, clothes and even toys for the individuals who are helped by the Havencare Centre.

The centre’s next outreach programme will see 50 fathers and grandfathers treated to a special Father’s Day lunch on June 16, as well as feeding 300 children on June 30.

“I’m very excited to be part of these programmes and I’m also working on getting presents for the children’s Christmas outreach which will be held at the centre at the end of the year,” Schoeman said.

Her son, Justaun Bezuidenhout, shared his admiration for his mother’s endeavours.

“To see a parent take on such a task is incredible. Our mom is a small person with such a big heart and the work she is doing has instilled so much hope and faith in us.

“My brother and I are extremely proud of her and hope that she keeps going,” said Bezuidenhout. — madeleineC@dispatch.co.zav