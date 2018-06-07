Robus’s mission is to keep child care centre running

For three years, Larnè Robus has been on a mission to keep the doors of the East London Child and Youth Care Centre open by raising R70000 each month. Robus, 29, started fundraising for the centre in June 2015 – just three months after joining it. This was after she was told there was no money to pay her while the centre, which looks after 105 children, faced the possibility of closure.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.