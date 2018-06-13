Ex-convict’s anti-crime crusade inspires youth

Solomon Mletyana, who served 28 years in prison for armed robbery and attempted murder, has criss-crossed the country warning pupils in more than 80 schools against a life of crime. The 71-year-old motivational speaker started his talks in 2001, a few months after he regained his freedom. Since then, he has been on a mission to persuade pupils stay in school instead of choosing a life of crime.

