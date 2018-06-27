Lawyer starts NPO to help other widows

Having to process her husband’s death and comfort five children, two their own, while fending off his family’s abuse during this time drove Boniswa “Bonnie” Mzimba to become a lawyer to help other widows in the same situation. Mzimba, who lost her husband 16 years ago and was a nurse at the time, said her supervisor was not supportive and as a result, her idea of a non-profit organisation – now called Powerhouse Development Services (PDS) – to assist neglected widows was born.

