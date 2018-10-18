Time to celebrate the city’s quiet heroes

Local Heroes Awards, in their fourth year, were founded by the Dispatch in a bid to celebrate people who do their part to build their communities, through donating time to collecting food or clothes for those in need.

Last year’s award winners, Marion Peake of Helping those in Need and Elaine Brenkman of Guardians of Hope, are on the panel of judges to select this year’s top 12.

Peake and Brenkman said the recognition and awards had been life-changing.

Peake, 33, a mother of two, said the recognition was reaffirmation that her work had an impact on many people.

“The recognition was very humbling and exciting in that it has raised more awareness about the work that we do, and it has given me so much credibility,” she said.

Peake said she was humbled to sit on the panel of judges who would select the top 12 local heroes of 2018.