Celeb to host Heroes gala

“Criticising comes easily because we’re all human, but it’s now time we teach each other that to uplift someone else will benefit not just you and that other person, but it will also benefit the country and the entire world.”

These were the sentiments shared by media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp ahead of this year’s Daily Dispatch and Johnson & Johnson Local Heroes Awards on Thursday at the East London ICC.

She will host this year’s ceremony. Afrika-Bredenkamp, who is no stranger to charity work herself, said prestigious celebrations such as Local Heroes would plant a seed in the hearts of ordinary citizens and move them to give back to their own communities in a special way.

“The heroes are local people that we’ve only heard of because of their great deeds, and on Thursday it will be about celebrating their extraordinariness,” said Afrika-Bredenkamp.

She is an ambassador for Cansa and for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, as well as the founder of Baby Brunch, a series of events for new and expectant mothers to come together to exchange knowledge on parenthood.

“I can’t wait to share the stories of the local heroes on a public space because these are people that we need to be talking about. We have to celebrate people who are doing good because that will motivate all of us to do exactly the same,” she said.

Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said: “We’re excited about honouring 12 special people making a real difference in our communities. Their stories are moving and they really are extraordinary people making the world a better place.” This year’s top 12 was selected from a pool of more than 40 local heroes who were celebrated in the newspaper in the past year.

The sponsors include Johnson & Johnson, KFC, PnA, Border Cricket and Vincent Park, Megaw said. The event starts at 6pm and proceeds will go towards supporting the local heroes’ causes. To book your seat, please e-mail awards@dispatch.co.za or call 043-702-2090.