Inspiring change while being themselves

Debbie Kleinenberg: CHOC

She has offered psychosocial and emotional support, transport, meals and accommodation to children with cancer and their families for more than a decade – and has no plans to slow down.

Durban-born Debbie Kleinenberg, 60, founded the Children’s Haematology Oncology Clinics (Choc) foundation in the Eastern Cape, an NGO that looks after children with cancer and supports families attending Frere Hospital for treatment.

The patients, who range from infants to 15-year-olds, are accommodated at no cost from the time they are diagnosed with cancer, and are transported to and from the hospital.

The patients live at the colourful Choc house in Edge Road in East London’s Beacon Bay which sports 19 beds covered in character linens and is regularly visited by 27 dedicated volunteers.

“I feel so blessed to do a job that I am passionate about without financial remuneration but with satisfaction,” Kleinenberg said.

Teaching for 25 years before walking away from the profession in search of a new challenge, Kleinenberg’s decision to work with cancer patients came easily, as her father died of leukaemia.

The foundation also offers bereavement counselling and long-term counselling and relationships with the families. “Our goal is to walk the whole journey with them,” said Kleinenberg.