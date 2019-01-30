Time to nominate your Local Heroes

The time to shine the spotlight on those doing good deeds for their communities has come once again.

Entries for the popular Daily Dispatch and Johnson & Johnson Local Heroes competition have officially opened.

Since 2015, the awards have recognised those who do their bit to uplift communities, sometimes by digging deep into their pockets to help those who are less fortunate.

Forty-eight deserving local heroes have been awarded in four years.

Joshua and his wife Rachel Minter, who were part of the 2015 local heroes, say they were amazed at how their project grew after receiving recognition for their community work. The couple run a crèche, a babycare centre and a soup kitchen in Amalinda Forest, serving the community every day.

Joshua said: “The last four years have been a joyous ride. Looking back at everything that God has done through us and in us, has left us in awe and wonder. Our children’s lives are flourishing, we have seen our community blooming, and ladies being set free from human trafficking.”

Opening the doors of education for disadvantaged children of Fort White community outside Alice, Mexican-born Teresita Ndibongo was chosen by a panel of judges as the 2016 local hero for her involvement in helping children of the area by mentoring them in their academics through her organisation, Indawoyethemba.

Ndibongo said: “We are still facilitating the same projects and things are still happening. Our biggest priority is to serve our community and help children get a better chance in life through assisting them to get educated.”

Ndibongo has also opened a new school in the area. Intlantsi Christian School was officially opened at the beginning of the year and has registered 13 Grade 8 pupils.

If someone in your community goes the extra mile to help others and deserves to be honoured as a local hero follow these steps to nominate them:

Nominees must be making an impact in the Eastern Cape and preferably their outreach should be as local as possible;

Nominees must agree to take part in publicity for Local Heroes after the judging process;

Anyone can nominate any individual doing good work in any category;

The person nominating someone must provide a minimum 500-word motivation for the person’s selection, also explaining the impact of the nominee’s efforts;

The person nominating someone must provide all necessary details of the nominee including name, address, telephone and cell number, e-mail address and physical address; and

Unsuccessful nominees may be re-nominated in future.

Johnson & Johnson spokesperson Michelle Pretorius said: “Being a part of the Local Heroes initiative has been an incredible experience for us as it has helped us put our consumer purpose into action by demonstrating these things in our community.”

To nominate your Local Hero, send an e-mail to localheroes@dispatch.co.za. Nominations close on August 31, with 12 people awarded at a glitzy event on October 31 this year.