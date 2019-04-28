Unemployed mom helps kids keep hunger at bay
Doyle’s dream is to see ‘Sunday lunch’ happening on a daily basis in Parkside
While most South Africans who are part of the 27.1% unemployment statistics are more concerned about themselves and finally landing a job, an East London woman has been feeding those less fortunate in her community for a year.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.