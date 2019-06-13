Mentor’s aim is to help jobless
Helping people believe in themselves her first goal
Her weekly visits to Mdantsane for the last five years have sparked an exchange which has uplifted, motivated and empowered East London businesswoman Heidi Vermaak and 100 unemployed residents in the area.
