Local Heroes

Off the streets and on field

Mdantsane mentor Msuali gives back to the community’s youth

By Madeleine Chaput - 20 June 2019

Keeping young boys off the street and on the rugby field is what Mdantsane resident Xhanti Msuali does best.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Julius Malema leads with the vosho as EFF MPs are sworn in
X