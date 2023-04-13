Two Qonce women are running an arts academy to create a weekend safe haven for local children, including those who live with autism.
Creative outlet for Qonce’s children
Mother and daughter establish arts academy to keep youngsters safe and engaged over weekends
Two Qonce women are running an arts academy to create a weekend safe haven for local children, including those who live with autism.
Their academy, named the Our Legacy in Art Modelling and Beauty Academy, opened in 2020.
Children meet on Saturdays at the Steve Biko Centre, where they dance, act and do content creation, among a range of creative activities.
The women behind the academy, mother-and-daughter pair Unathi, 46, and Nonelela Ndzube, 21, have been nominated by the Daily Dispatch as Local Heroes 2023 for the impact they are having on children’s lives.
Mother Unathi also has an autistic child.
She said the intention when they opened the academy at their home in 2020, just as Covid-19 restrictions eased, was to build a place where children could grow up believing in themselves.
They wanted to keep children off the streets, in a safe place, where they could learn life skills.
Last year, their children represented the province at a beauty pageant held in Durban and seven came home with titles.
“We have children ranging from the ages of seven to 14, and we also have an older group from 15 to 26,” Unathi said.
“We do a variety of things, and we see them at least two weekends a month to give them time to balance academic demands and what they are passionate about doing.
“We believe it is better if they spend their time doing things that are productive.
“We have a drama coach, a dance coach and a modelling coach.”
Unathi said after Covid-19, people went back to their daily lives but no-one suggested creating a safe space for children, “so we came up with our plan”.
“We wanted to transfer all the necessary skills to them, but in a fun way.
“The skills we are passing on might even be useful for their future careers.”
Her daughter, Nonelela, said their passion and love of making a difference had always pushed them to keep on doing good work.
“I believe we would not be pushing this if we were not called to do it.
“Sometimes we get tired but because we do it for the children, we continue to push anyway.”
Referring to the children living with autism, Nonelela said seeing them do what they loved was heart-warming.
“We battle with children who are in the autistic space, but it is also our responsibility to bring them to life.
“Their condition does not make them any less as children.
“We love being able to reach these children.”
